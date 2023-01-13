With colder weather in the forecast for the weekend, AAA East Central reminds parents that while puffy jackets can keep children warm this winter, they also pose a threat to their safety when worn underneath seat belts in car seats. Car crashes are the number one killer of children up to age 13, so parents are advised to limit the layers of padding or clothing between a child and their harnesses to protect them, as much as possible.

For people of all ages, seat belts are best worn close to the body and have proven to help the body slow down and protect the brain and spinal cord in the event of a crash.

