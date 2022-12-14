AAA East Central honored local police departments on Tuesday for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists. Six departments received Platinum Awards, while an additional four departments were honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze Awards.

“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”

