AAA East Central honored local police departments on Tuesday for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists. Six departments received Platinum Awards, while an additional four departments were honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze Awards.
“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”
The Platinum Awards were given to “Commendable Leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. The recipients of the prestigious awards were police departments in Jamestown, N.Y., St. Marys and Warren; the Chautauqua County and Elk County Sheriff’s Departments; and New York State Police in Jamestown.
Gold Awards, the second highest recognition to be given, were awarded to the Connewango Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Youngsville Police Department. In addition, a Bronze Award was given to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Police Department.
AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout New York and Pennsylvania focusing on all age groups. The Club also partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.