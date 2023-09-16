Pa. residents that left windows open overnight Wednesday into Thursday woke up to a chill in the air.
Overnight low temperatures plunged into the 40s after days of a heat wave and high humidity. Highs are in the 70s instead of the 80s and 90s Friday.
The first day of autumn is Sept. 23 and the first day of winter is a ways off on Dec. 21.
But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac and the Farmers’ Almanac, chill is something we should perhaps get used to.
“‘The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac’ predicts snow, seasonable cold, and all of winter’s delights! This winter’s forecast is sure to excite snow bunnies and sweater lovers alike, promising a whole lot of cold and snow across North America!”
The Farmers’ Almanac says, “The BRRR is back!”
“There are indications that an El Niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America), will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024. If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice,” the Farmer’s Almanac said.
The Farmer’s Almanac says those of us who live along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston should experience the opposite of last winter’s mild weather “with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a “winter wonderland” with “crisp temperatures and oodles of fluffy white” in areas of the United States that typically see snow — including the Northeast.
In the Northeast and Midwest, the almanac predicts “snow will arrive beginning in November, with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring.”
Pennsylvania is solidly within the almanac’s map for “cold and snowy” weather.
While it says “winter will be warmer than normal from New England the Atlantic corridor down to Florida ...” it also says, “Snowfall will be above normal across the most snow-prone areas ...”