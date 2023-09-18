ST. MARYS — The 2023 North Central PA Walk for Apraxia event will be held on Sept. 24 at St. Marys Area High School at the Dutch Country Stadium. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. There is no fee to register for the walk to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS).
The funds raised through the 2023 North Central PA Walk for Apraxia benefit Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech. This organization educates both families and speech-language professionals so that children with CAS can reach their highest communication potential through accurate diagnosis and appropriate, timely treatment.
“While most neurotypical children spend their free time participating in a variety of extra-curricular activities, children with CAS often spend their extra time attending therapies several times a week. Frequently, they miss out on those social opportunities and the positive recognition that comes with them,” said April Black, Walk Manager for the Walk for Apraxia program. Black is also a parent of a child with apraxia. “The Walk is their chance to be recognized and celebrated for all their efforts and gains from the year. 364 days a year, their speech differences set them apart from their peers but on Walk Day, they can just be kids, surrounded by other kids that understand the difficulty and struggle of a CAS diagnosis. The Walk is also a lifeline for families where they can find hope, support, and resources from other parents and professionals in the field.”
CAS, a rare motor speech disorder, makes it difficult for an individual to speak. Treatment includes intense speech and sometimes other therapies to help an individual reach their highest communication ability, but there is no cure. Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Collective increased awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster, resulting in better, earlier intervention.
The Walk for Apraxia is the largest community event that celebrates the hard work of our apraxia stars, which are children diagnosed with CAS. The day includes family-friendly activities, a ceremony, and a short, inclusive group walk to raise awareness.
For more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia, please visit: https://www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/