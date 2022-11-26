Library holds Team Trivia event

Colette Roessler emcees a Team Trivia match at the Bradford Area Public Library. Trivia this month is all about Christmas. Register teams of 1 to 4 players and join in the fun.

It’s cold and dreary outside, but there is plenty to do inside the walls of the Bradford Area Public Library this December.

Rebecca Feightner, executive director, said, “December means Winter Holidays. We’ve been preparing special events, like a Christmas Trivia Night, and our famous children’s daytime New Year’s Eve party. It is certainly a busy time of year, so remember you can check our website and Facebook page, or see our bulletin board of monthly activities in the library’s main entrance to see everything we have planned.”

