It’s cold and dreary outside, but there is plenty to do inside the walls of the Bradford Area Public Library this December.
Rebecca Feightner, executive director, said, “December means Winter Holidays. We’ve been preparing special events, like a Christmas Trivia Night, and our famous children’s daytime New Year’s Eve party. It is certainly a busy time of year, so remember you can check our website and Facebook page, or see our bulletin board of monthly activities in the library’s main entrance to see everything we have planned.”
She also reminded the community that the library will be donating all the proceeds from the perpetual used book sale in the month of December to the United Way of the Bradford Area, “It’s one small way we can give back as a community.”
The Middle Ground book club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec.1, in person, and every first Thursday. Students in grades 6 through 8 are welcome to attend. The book this month is “Race to the Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse. Need a little more about the story before deciding if this is right for you? Here is a short synopsis: Nizhoni, a middle-school girl, can see monsters. But she hasn’t told anyone about it except her younger brother, Mac. Then, during a basketball game, she catches sight of a monster who seems to know that she can see it. She tries to forget about it on the ride home after the game, only to discover that the monster is none other than her dad’s new boss!
An event on the adult side of the calendar at the library is a free program, Responding to an Opioid Overdose, by Prevention Specialist Alyse Renwick of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, where attendees will learn how to respond safely and swiftly to a deadly opioid overdose with Narcan. Renwick will feature training in how to administer this life-saving medicine at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Registration is not necessary. Interested participants will have the opportunity to receive Narcan at no charge.
Then there is Christmas Movie Bingo at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This free program is a way to get into the holiday spirit together, complete with popcorn. While viewing the movie, participants also play movie bingo where every snowball fight and kiss under the mistletoe could get the viewer closer to winning. Registration is not necessary.
Two fun events are planned for Dec. 20.
At 5 p.m. the Teen Book Club meets, as they do every third Thursday. All local students in grades 9 through 12 are welcome to attend. The current book is “Legend” by Marie Lu. A short synopsis of the story: What was once the western United States is now home to the Republic, a nation perpetually at war with its neighbors. Born into an elite family, fifteen-year-old June is a prodigy being groomed for success. Born into the slums, fifteen-year-old Day is the country’s most wanted criminal. June and Day have no reason to cross paths until the two uncover the truth of what has really brought them together, and the sinister lengths their country will go to keep its secrets.
Then, at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, teams of one to four, but no more than four players, will test their knowledge of all things Christmas during Trivia Night. Registration for Trivia Night is required. Call (814) 362-6527 to register.
Copycat, a fun and in-person free craft program with Janelle Nolan which takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Up to 12 participants will learn how to create a coffee filter wreath. Register early and bring a hot glue gun. Call (814) 362-6527 to register.
Two more events for the kids are scheduled for New Year’s Eve.
At 10:30 a.m. Percy, the little horse with a huge heart, is returning to the Children’s library. Stop by to say hi and share a story. Then stay to “ring” in the new year at 11 a.m. The Jeffer’s Magic Show is returning to the library again for another fun show and a special balloon drop at noon. Children will be treated to popcorn and a bag of candy while supplies last.
Feightner added, “We wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year as you celebrate with your family and friends!”
As she and the staff celebrate with their families, the library will have special holiday hours.
In observance of the Christmas holiday the library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26, and resume normal hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. On Saturday, Dec. 31, the library will close at 2 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The library will reopen with regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.