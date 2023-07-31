The Bradford Area Public Library has a busy week planned attending to the regular activities, holding craft events and the first post-COVID library sponsored field trip.
Today at 5 p.m. the Bradford Library will host a class on creating Polymer Clay Jewelry for area teenagers.
Registered teens will create a special polymer clay project following the advice and directions of their teen advisor, Marcie Troskosky and the Director of Arts Programming at the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford, Courtney Mealy.
On Wednesday, the library has planned their first library sponsored field trip in quite some time. The trip is for all their book clubs as well as any interested community members who would like to visit and hear more from Young Adult author Kwame Alexander at the Chautauqua Institute, just 17 miles of Jamestown, N.Y. The bus will be departing at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and returning to Bradford at approximately 5 p.m. The cost for this library-sponsored field trip is $60, which includes the gate fee and bus transportation on a Niagara Scenic Bus. Lunch is not included in the trip cost.
For any questions about Wednesday’s field trip, to reserve a spot on the bus or to find out the departure location please call library volunteer Marie Troskosky at (814) 598-3480. A sign-up sheet is also available at the library’s circulation Desk.
Alexander is a poet, educator, publisher and New York Times bestselling author of 35 books.