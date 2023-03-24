KANE — The Kane Area Logger Safety Committee is proud to announce that the 54th Annual Logger & Sawmiller Safety Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, at the Johnsonburg Firehall in Johnsonburg, PA. This event is the longest running safety meeting of its kind in the nation, featuring a full day of professional development, networking and information.

The theme for this year’s event is “Utilities Notification & Electrical Safety.” Presenters will include Kirk Kirkpatrick with PA 811 and William Leete with West Penn Power.

