Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. awarded three area senior high school students with the Ann E. Lee Nursing Scholarship.
Lisa Johnson, CEO, announced that Tristin Baxter and Elexis Gahn of Bradford Area High School, and Faith Miller, Smethport Area Junior Senior High School, were each recipients of the Ann E. Lee Nursing Scholarship for their acceptance into an accredited nursing program.
Baxter, the daughter of Benjamin and Michelle Baxter, will be attending the University of Pittsburgh, Main Campus. While in high school, she participated in Skills USA, volunteer club, and BAHS volleyball.
Gahn, the daughter of Doug Gahn and Beth Adams, will be attending the Pennsylvania Western University of Edinboro. While in high school, she participated in volleyball, softball, band, volunteer club, Skills USA, and was a National Technical Society Honoree.
Miller, the daughter of Lester and Sandra Miller, will be attending St. Bonaventure University. While in high school, she participated in track and field, cross country, salt and light Bible club, Skills USA, and was a National Technical Society Honoree. In her free time, Miller volunteers her time at several community service organizations.
This is the thirteenth annual nursing scholarship presented by Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. The scholarship was named to honor the memory of long-time community Nurse Practitioner and Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. board member, Ann E. Lee.
Scholarship applications were accepted from Bradford, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Smethport.
Johnson stated “Our nation and local community has a growing need for nurses. It was terrific that we received a number of exceptional applications. We are proud to present these awards to these students.”
Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. is a licensed Continuing Care Retirement Community serving over 160 seniors within their Personal Care, Skilled Nursing and Independent Living