PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 5:14 pm
Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who arrived at the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg.
The Allegheny County medical examiner's office Sunday identified the two women killed as 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic of Muncy and 59-year-old Betty Averytt.
No arrests were immediately announced. There was no immediate word on the number of shooters or the number of shots fired.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting happened at the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons, which includes a grocery store and gas station, the Allegheny Elks Lodge and a park.
