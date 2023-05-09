Although May 6 was recognized as the second annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day of Service across the county, the VFW Post 212 and the auxiliary have scheduled their project for this weekend.
Post members are looking for volunteers to put flags in St. Bernard’s Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 13, as they are sprucing up McKean County one flower at a time, said organizers.
It is part of the VFW’s #StillServing campaign and unites veterans across America around a common goal — showing the nation the impact veterans make in their communities.
“We wanted to take the time and help out the community on VFW Day which is celebrated at Posts and in communities around the world. It’s a day devoted to the organization and its dedicated members who are so deeply committed to serving those who bravely served,” Adjutant Tiffany Cline said.
Anyone can participate in VFW Day of Service, even if you are not a VFW Post member or veteran. The VFW Post 212 or the Frances Sherman Auxiliary of the VFW Post 212 located at 94 Barbour St. in Bradford can help you connect with one. The more work completed together, the greater the benefit to the local community.