28 graduated Friday at OV High
SHINGLEHOUSE — The 116th commencement of the Oswayo Valley High School was held on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. This year, 28 seniors graduated.
The presentation of medals was made by Superintendent, Jed Hamberger.
The Welcome Address was presented by Alexandria Bechelli, the recipient of the Third Honors Award. She is the daughter of John and Jade Bechelli of Shinglehouse. Bechelli will attend Jamestown Community College and major in early childhood education.
The Commencement Address was given by Ella Malogrino, class valedictorian, daughter of Dale and Anita Norton of Shinglehouse. Malogrino will attend Slippery Rock University and major in environmental science.
Also giving a Commencement Address was class salutatorian, Jadyn Brabham, daughter of Eugene Brabham of Shinglehouse and Crystal Pierce of Genesee. Brabham will attend State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota and major in dental hygiene.
Presentation of the class was made by Principal, Erich Zaun and diplomas were given to the students by Hamberger and Board of Education Treasurer, Chloe Blauvelt.
Closing remarks were given by Sean McKean, class president, son of Eric and Tricia McKean.
Music was provided by Natalie Seely.
Awards and scholarships were announced by Monica Williams, school counselor. Over $186,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to Oswayo Valley graduates. Members of the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School Class of 2023 were also recognized at the annual Senior Recognition Program Wednesday, May 31 at the middle/high school.
OSWAYO VALLEY CLASS OF 2023
The following students were awarded diplomas: Titus J. Andress, Alexandria P. Bechelli, Cayden S. Black, Jadyn B. Brabham, Nathan R. Carpenter, Chris A. Clarke, Dillon H. Clarke, Liberty M. Enty, Nicholas V. Flamini, Makenzie T. Good, Zain M. Harvey, Tony J. Ingram, Victoria R. Johnson, Karielle D. Johnston, Avaree L. Kellert, Braeli N. Kinney, Aaron C. Leslie, Trinity F. Lundy, Ella M. Malogrino, Jillian H. Maurer, Sean E. McKean, Cheyenne A. Mehl, Allen M. Mertsock, Hayden D. Skiver, Lexie M. Stilson, Chase A. Whitman, John W. Wylie IV, and Rachel I. Kurtz.
SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS
Scholarships and awards were presented to Alexandria Pearl Bechelli for Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters, OVTA Future Educator Scholarship, Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company, and alternate for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 530.
Jadyn Brooke Brabham for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Physical Education, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Support Staff; F. L. and Alice Donovan Memorial; Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle Scholarship; Major Lance Newton Memorial Scholarship; The Norton Scholarship Trust; and OVTA Associate’s Degree Scholarship, and alternate for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 530, Sons of the American Legion Post 530 (In honor of Wade Garland), Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM.
Chris Allen Clarke for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Learning Support, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Ministerium.
Liberty Marie Enty for Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Assoc. and alternate for Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company.
Nicholas Victor Flamini for The Norton Scholarship Trust.
Makenzie Taylor Good for the Wendy Ann Dean Memorial Scholarship, Eureka Chapter #52-Order of the Eastern Star, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Assoc., SYSBA Scholarship, Dr. & Allene Trushel Medical Scholarship, Alternate for: Oswayo Valley Music Boosters.
Zain Michael Harvey was recognized for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Technology Education, sponsored by Wayne Paving, Inc., Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award.
Tony Joseph Ingram for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Life Skills, sponsored by Ram Forest Products.
Victoria Rose Johnson for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Art, sponsored by Cabin Fever Candles.
Karielle Daniella Johnston; American Legion Post 530 Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion Post 530 (In honor of Wade Garland), Bob Dunsmore Memorial Scholarship, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, OVTA Tech/Trade Degree Scholarship, Chris Shall Memorial, Charlotte Sutton Memorial, Citizenship Award, Alternate for: Oswayo Valley Music Boosters, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company.
Avaree Lynn Kellert for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Social Studies, sponsored anonymously in the memory of Howard Gale, Bob Dunsmore Memorial Scholarship, Francis Hayward Memorial, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center, Dylan Pesock Memorial Scholarship, Alternate for: Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Assoc.,
Trinity Faith Lundy with the Christine Conner Memorial Scholarship, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Assoc., Alternate for: Denny Keech, Sr. Memorial, Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle Scholarship.
Ella Madison Malogrino; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Science, sponsored anonymously; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of English, sponsored by Shinglehouse Shop N Save; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Music, sponsored anonymously; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 530; Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star; Francis Hayward Memorial; The Norton Scholarship Trust; Oswayo Valley Music Boosters; Oswayo Valley Senior Center; OVTA Bachelor’s Degree Scholarship; Senior of the Year Award; Chris Shall Memorial; Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM.
Jillian Helena Maurer — Alternate for: Eureka Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star.
Sean Eric Ronald McKean for F. L. and Alice Donovan Memorial, The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship.
Cheyenne Autumn Mehl with The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship.
Hayden Daniel Skiver for Oswayo Valley Sports Booster Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Company, SYSBA Scholarship.
Lexie McKay Stilson for Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Math, sponsored by Oswayo Valley Administration; Denny Keech, Sr. Memorial; The Norton Scholarship Trust, Oswayo Valley Senior Center; Alternate for: Wendy Ann Dean Memorial Scholarship, Sharon Lodge #598 F & AM, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Assoc.