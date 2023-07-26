Five to seven regular committee members gather once a month to plan what used to be the biggest family-friendly New Year’s Eve bash in Bradford — First Night Bradford — and they want to bring it back to its heyday.
First Night was once a national event but disbanded several years ago. Bradford, however, kept its alcohol-free, profanity-less party going. This year will mark 26 years. For the purchase of a $6 button, attendees are welcomed throughout the downtown Bradford area to enjoy entertainment and fun.
So far, the plans for the 2024 festivities are ongoing and where they should be for this time of year, Barb Pedersen, committee member, told The Era. However, she added, “We need more help.”
There are only a few members on the committee and the amount of work they do on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 is daunting — from setup to cleanup, to selling buttons and programs from morning to evening, to getting performers in place at the correct venues, and even performing themselves.
So, what do they need? Volunteers in all areas, actually.
First Night Bradford is a non-profit organization and invites other charitable groups to help out in just about any way they can.
Pedersen added, “Other groups can have a fundraiser set up if they want to and help us at the same time. Or, if there are sports boosters or clubs at the schools who would like to help, we would like to hear from them as well.” She said that individuals are needed who can come to meetings, help with planning and ideas, fundraising and advertising.
“We are realizing we can’t do it all,” Bonnie Kelly, committee member, added. “We get stretched thin.”
Kevin Abbott, who is usually responsible for the audio equipment at most of the venues, hopes that some of the Bradford Area High School or the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford students would be interested in volunteering and gaining more hands-on experience.
“Theater, AV club, choir, broadcast communications, all of them could learn a lot,” Abbott said. Leave a message at one of the numbers below if interested.
The team would like to hear ideas for teen and young adult activities as well as other possibilities from the Downtown Bradford Business Association or RISE about possible reciprocation during events.
“Another part of First Night we haven’t had in a while is movie night. Hopefully, we can bring that back sometime soon,” Pedersen and Kelly agreed.
Time is not the only part of the shortage facing First Night. Donations are down as well.
“Sponsors aren’t able to give as much as they used to,” Pedersen said. “We appreciate all that they can give and that they do give. But, everything is getting more expensive — for everyone.”
The fireworks show at the finale is something they do not want to give up, but that has a hefty price tag. And, the partnership with Bradford Creative and Performing Arts for the featured performance is also costly.
“Every dollar counts right now. If there is anyone not on the Chamber (of Commerce) rolls who would like to make a contribution, have them reach out to our voicemails or give them the address,” Pedersen said.
If interested in helping out or want to make a donation, leave a message for either Pedersen at (814) 362-1398 or Kelly at (814) 368-8592, or mail to P.O. Box 706, Bradford, Pa., 16701.