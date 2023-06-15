RIDGWAY — The Sandy Cochran Memorial Scholarship selection committee is proud to announce that three regional students will share in the award of $2,250 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. The committee received a number of exceptional applications from students across the region with aspirations to pursue a career related to the stewardship of our forests and natural resources.
Elizabeth Bruner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Bruner attends Penn State University and her goal is to receive an associate’s degree in Wildlife Technology followed by a bachelor’s degree in Forest Ecosystem Management. She is a 14-year member of 4-H, which has taught her essential life skills like responsibility, a strong work ethic, leadership, team work, problem solving and goal setting. All essential skills for a future career in the forest industry.
Tayler Rafferty will receive a $750 scholarship. Rafferty is a student of Penn State University majoring in Wildlife Technology, who looks forward to a career working to improve forested ecosystems. She is a graduate of Brookville High School.
Natalie Zucal will receive a $500 scholarship. Zucal was the recipient of a Sandy Cochran Memorial Scholarship last year as she continues to pursue a degree in environmental studies at St. Bonaventure University. She is a graduate of Cameron County High School.
The Pennsylvania/New York forestry community created the Sandy Cochran Memorial Fund to honor Roe S. “Sandy” Cochran, who served as a forest resources extension specialist for Penn State University for 25 years. Based in Ridgway, Sandy spearheaded numerous initiatives in the forestry community during his tenure.
One mission of the Sandy Cochran Memorial Fund is to support students from the 17-county region of northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York who are committed to pursuing careers in forestry, natural resources management or environmental science. Cochran wanted the best and brightest of our region’s youth to study forestry and related careers.
The Sandy Cochran Memorial Fund Committee operates under the umbrella of the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum Committee, which is comprised of forestry, environmental science and resource management professionals from across the Northern Allegheny Region. The fund is administered by the ESF College Foundation, Inc, affiliated with the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
This year’s scholarship awards were supplemented by a contribution from the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG), a hardwood industry organization dedicated to promoting, expanding and diversifying the forest products industry through sustainable, science-based forest resource management practices.
For more information, visit www.sandycochran.org