The 2023 PPennsylvania Make It With Wool Contest invites youth and adults who create with wool to enter the state competition.
Contest entries must be postmarked by Sept. 5. The event takes place at the PA Preferred Banquet Hall, PA Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, on Oct. 7 with registration at 9 a.m. and the fashion show beginning at 2 p.m.
To request the PA MIWW registration form and other information, contact Linda Siegel, State Director at (717) 274-1197 or by email, linda@lebaweb.com.
There is a $17 state/national registration fee, plus additional testing fee per fabric/yarn used.
All who register receive a piece of wool yardage. Other prizes are also awarded. The Pennsylvania Sheep and Wool Growers Association and other generous donors provide the funding for prizes for the winners in each category.
The organizers are looking for youth or adults who sew, knit, or crochet garments with wool or other animal fibers. All fabrics or yarns used in the body of the garment must be 60% or more animal fiber, however, interfacings, linings, and trims do not need to be wool.
Expert judges will handle the garments and meet with the contestants. Judging is based on the following criteria whether the garment is appropriate to the contestant’s lifestyle, the fit and overall appearance, coordination of fabric/yarn with garment style and design, contestant’s presentation, construction quality, creativity in design and use of wool, and whether it conveys or promotes the beauty, comfort, and versatility of wool.
Participants will be broken into age categories (ages are as of Jan. 1): preteens, age 8 – 12, juniors, age 13 – 16, seniors, age 17 – 24, and adults, age 25 and older. In the Made for Others division, both model and contestant may be any age.
The junior and senior winners will be eligible to compete at the National Make It With Wool contest to be held in Denver, in January 2024.
The goals of the contest are to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns; to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning, and weaving with wool fabrics and yarns; to recognize creative skills and to develop life skills such as being responsible for one’s self, being a good sport by accepting judges’ decisions, and learning about and appreciating diversity.
More information about the national contest can be found at makeitwithwool.com.