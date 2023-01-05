MEDIA — Details of the annual Gene Capaldi “Lens on Litter” Photo Contest, an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap unusual or eye-catching images of litter across the Commonwealth, have been announced.

The contest is a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC); the purpose of which is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.

