MEDIA — Details of the annual Gene Capaldi “Lens on Litter” Photo Contest, an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap unusual or eye-catching images of litter across the Commonwealth, have been announced.
The contest is a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC); the purpose of which is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
The contest is open to Pennsylvania amateur photographers only. Photos must be taken in Pennsylvania by Commonwealth residents. Entries will be judged on six criteria; anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
No more than five entries per person can be submitted to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, East Office, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Size limits for submissions are as follows, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10. High resolution digital submissions are also accepted and should be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org, or entered via the online entry form found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/ Submissions are due by Oct. 31.
To submit photos for consideration all entries, including digital, must include the entrant’s name, address, email address, telephone number, title given to photo, location of litter site, and how you learned about the contest. For students submitting photos, also include age, grade, and school name. Submissions without all of the above information will be disqualified.
Top prize ($500) categories include adult and student (through grade 12). Four additional prizes will be awarded: adult second place and student second place, each receiving $250; and the third place finisher in each category receiving $100. with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
If interested in becoming a sponsor to join in this effort to fight litter blight, contact PRC.