OLEAN, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s 2023 scholarship process will be open to applications from area students on February 1.
Students can apply using the online scholarship portal at cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships.
Applying using the system’s common application will allow students to quickly apply for any of the more than 80 scholarship opportunities available to them.
Scholarships are available to students throughout the region, including, depending on the criteria of each fund, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and McKean (Pa.) counties, for a multitude of interests and career/educational goals.
Scholarship awards are made according to specific criteria, so scholarships are available to students at specific high schools, students with different majors, educational/career goals, extracurricular background and more.
The CRCF scholarship system will then match students to scholarships they are eligible for based on the criteria for each award.
“The CRCF scholarship program has been one of the Foundation’s largest areas of growth over recent years,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “To support so many of our area students as they go on to the next chapter of their lives is a true embodiment of our Foundation’s mission to ‘Grow Good’ and improve the lives of those in the Cattaraugus region.”
New awards this year include:
- Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston Memorial Dice Run Scholarship — for a student graduating from either Olean High School or Archbishop Walsh-Academy who will be attending a 4-year college planning to study business or a business-related field of study.
- Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship — for a graduating senior of Olean High School who will be pursuing an education-related academic major and is involved in community service.
- Sondra J. Fox Scholarship — for a student from Cattaraugus or McKean County who is pursuing a career in the mental health field with first preference for a student in a master’s level program and second preference for an undergraduate college student who will be entering his/her junior or senior year. Major fields include, but are not limited to, counseling, social work and psychiatric nursing.
- Terrence and Judith Mark Scholarship — for students graduating from Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy who will be attending a 2- or 4-year college. Students must have an overall GPA of 80% or higher and an overall GPA of 85% or higher in English. Students should also have participated in a minimum of two extracurricular activities and must provide reference letters
Applicants will apply entirely online and submit supporting documentation such as transcripts and recommendations from chosen references using the online portal.
Applications must be completed and submitted by March 20.
Students who have questions may contact CRCF Database and Scholarship Program Manager Tricia Oakley at tricia@cattfoundation.org or (716) 701-4016.
In 2022, 124 area students received 170 awards from CRCF-managed scholarship funds, together totaling over $226,250.
Anyone interested in establishing a new scholarship fund may contact the foundation for more information.
Established in 1994, CRCF is ‘Growing Good’ by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development.
To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).