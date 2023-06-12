Crews from Bradford City Fire Department and the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department were called to the high side, in the 200 block, of South Avenue for a residential structure fire on Sunday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m.
Firefighters advanced hose lines directly into the flames of the fully involved house fire and continued to do so until the charred remains of the structure were all that was visible.
Crews were still on the scene of the incident and could not be reached for additional information before press time.