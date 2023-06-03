Laughter and memories made for another memorable moment as a Bradford Ecumenical Home (BEH) nursing team gathered to reflect on their years of service at Bradford Ecumenical Home recently. Between the four employees, 115 years of nursing experience is being celebrated at Bradford Ecumenical Home this year, on their behalf.
Over the course of their dedicated careers, these hard-working employees have provided quality care to the residents of Bradford Ecumenical Home, according to a BEH representative. Not all nursing experiences are fun at the time, but these ladies have been able to laugh with each other as they took turns sharing stories about their nursing adventures.
Linda Ackley will celebrate 34 years working as a Certified Nursing Assistant this summer. When asked to share a favorite memory, Ackley responded, “The conglomeration of memories, it’s too hard to pick just one favorite.” She explained, “I’ve always enjoyed working with the elderly.”
Taking a stroll down memory lane, Ackley and her co-worker, Kim Coronati, smiled as they reflected on previous experiences they had working with residents. The duo has worked together for 31 years since Coronati joined the BEH staff on June 2, 1992. When asked to share her most memorable moment, Coronati chuckled as she reminisced about previous years’ Christmas parties, picnics on the patio, a pie in the face fundraiser and fun times shared with her co-workers.
Director of Nursing, Martha Hurd, RN, began her nursing career 31 years ago in January of 1992, when she worked as a 3 to 11 p.m. RN Supervisor.
Hurd recalled, “My first night working was quite memorable, but there are so many; I can’t pick just one [favorable moment].” Martha moved to day shift supervisor in 1998 where she stayed until moving to the Registered Nurse Assessment Coordinator position in 2008. After ten years as the RNAC, she accepted her current position as Director of Nursing after her predecessor retired in 2018.
Katie Buchanan celebrated her 20th year at Bradford Ecumenical Home on May 6. She is an LPN who works as the restorative nurse to oversee the day-to-day interventions to improve residents’ functioning and activities of daily living. She earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license shortly after she was hired as a Hospitality Aide in May 2003. While working full time as a CNA, Buchanan went back to school at BOCES where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 2014. She worked as an LPN until 2017 when she accepted her current restorative nurse position. Nursing is a demanding profession, but smiles can be found on even the most challenging days. As Buchanan put it, “The best part of my job? My co-workers and my residents.”
Nursing Home Administrator, Lisa Johnson, CEO stated, “These long-time employees have always made residents their priority. They are team players who are dedicated, hard workers. Bradford Ecumenical Home is fortunate to be celebrating these extraordinary employees and their years of service.”
Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. has a tuition reimbursement program for eligible employees that will pay up to 50% of all costs and fees associated with nursing school. Employees can work in any department to be eligible for the nursing scholarship.
Nursing positions are available for all shifts. Applicants can apply at www.behcr.com to complete an online application.