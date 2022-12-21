Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 14 to 18 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&