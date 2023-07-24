Michael Miller, owner of Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo, is offering a women’s self-defense seminar this Saturday (July 29) from 11 a.m. to noon.
The seminar is for females ages 15 and up and is only $25 to attend.
Miller is a sixth degree black belt and an internationally recognized martial arts and self-defense expert having taught seminars all around the United States and Germany.
What the attendees will learn during the seminar will be the eight preparatory considerations of self-defense, the three types of weapons, target awareness, and proper physical self-defense movements and techniques that work in many different environments and situations.
If you would like to register for this seminar, email Miller at millhouse23@hotmail.com, message him on Facebook through his personal page (Michael Miller) or his business page (Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo), or call the studio at 814-368-3725 and leave a message.