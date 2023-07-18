Sandy Merrick was promoted to Kenpo Kid orange belt through Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo on Saturday.
Merrick has been training under owner/head instructor Michael Miller for three years.
Being promoted consisted of proper focus, respect, confidence, self-discipline, self-control, and physical execution of martial arts stances, foot maneuvers, punches, kicks, elbows, knees, blocks, striking combinations, and sets.
For more information about Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo, call 814-368-3725 or check them out on Facebook.