The 22nd annual Vig Memorial 5KRun/walk was held on Saturday July 29th, with Brayden Frair topping the leaderboards for men and Logan Sunafrank for the women.
Friar came in first overall, completing the 5K with a time of 17:09, while Sunafrank earned the title of Top Female overall with a time of 24:22. The Top Male Walker was Stephen Schiappa and the Top Female Walker was Roxanne Langianese.
The event honors the memory of Zachary Vigliotta and raises money for the scholarship fund
established by friends and family. To date $116,000 has been given out to 92 graduating
seniors from Bradford Area High School. For full results and pictures of the race, visit the Z Vigliotta Memorial Page on Facebook.
Results are as followed:
Men:
First place in the Male Runners 14 and under was Kadyn Tessena with 18:16.
Second place in the Male Runners 14 and under was Evan Troisi with 18:56.
First place in the Male Runners 15-19 was Joey Caruso with 19:09.
Second place in the Male Runners 15-19 was Marcus Terwilliger with 20:12.
First place in the Male Runners 30-39 was Zach Harten with 22:52.
Second place in the Male Runners 30-39 was Daniel Lang with 23:16.
First place in the Male Runners 40-49 was Mark Kelley with 29:07.
Second place in the Male Runners 40-49 was Andrew Terwilliger with 29:41.
First place in the Male Runners 60-69 was Edward Hayden with 28:36.
Women:
First place in the Female Runners 30-39 was Rachel Harten with 28:26.
First place in the Female Runners 60-69 was Amy Pascarella with 30:09.