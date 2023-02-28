Over 50 special athletes are registered to compete in the annual McKean County Special Olympics Swimming Invitational, which will be held at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sport and Fitness Center on Friday starting at 10 a.m.
The invitational is sponsored by the Bradford Rotary Club.
Special Olympians from McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk and Cameron counties have been in training for several months in preparation for the competition, according to coordinator Pat Ryan.
Special Olympians will be competing for medals in individual and team events. Up to seven swimmers will qualify to compete at the Pennsylvania Special Olympics Summer Games at Penn State, June 8-10.
McKean County Special Olympics is a year-round program of sports training and competition for over 200 athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities. In addition to swimming, programs are offered in golf, basketball, equestrian, soccer and bowling.