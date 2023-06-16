Two local oil purchasers have reduced the price they will pay for Penn Grade crude.
Effective Wednesday, both American Refining Group and Ergon Oil Purchasing lowered prices by $1.15 to $64.27 per barrel.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 9:35 am
