TOPS #16
TOPS #16 held their weekly meeting on Wednesday by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 13 members with a loss of 4.6 pounds, and one member stayed the same while two were excused.
The best loser in waiting was Jamie Larson and officer of the week was Nan Stoling. The fruit to try is blueberries, the veggie is cauliflower, food to avoid is ice cream and nickelodeon was cake.
Nan Stoling gave the secretary’s report. Barb Smead won the food chart.
Smile was given by Jessie Skillman, inspiration given by Elaine Harris, joke by Jean Miller, and household tip by Chris McCracken.
Betsy Cutting talked about her recent health issues. A new contest was discussed to start when the current one ends. Election of officers will be held next week.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.