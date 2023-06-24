TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Wednesday by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song, “My Body” was sung. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 13 members; two members were excused — with a 15.4 pound loss.
The best loser in waiting and officer of the week was Johnson. There was no best loser of the week. The fruit to try is cantaloupe, the veggie is cucumbers, food to avoid is potato chips, and the nickelodeon was corn. Theresa Bond won the food chart.
Fashion tip was given by Lewis; the Smile was given by Jessie Skillman; the joke by Jean Miller; household tip by Chris McCracken; and the inspiration by Elaine Harris.
Next week a new contest, “Draw a New You,” will start.
Lewis gave the members a nutrition quiz and McCracken led chair exercises.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.