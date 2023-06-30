The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on June 28 by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song, “The more we get together” was sung. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 14 members; one member stayed the same, one member was excused and there was a 16.6 lb. loss.
The best loser in waiting was Jamie Larson, officer of the week was Virginia. There was no best loser of the week. The fruit to try is watermelon, the veggie is carrots, food to avoid is all junk food, the nickelodeon was sweet bread. Jeanne Lowe won the food chart.
The secretary’s report was given by Nan Stoling. Fashion tip was given by Dianna Lewis; smile was given by Jessie Skillman; jokes by Jean Miller and Jessie Skillman; household tip by Chris McCracken; and inspiration by Elaine Harris.
Dianna Lewis had members do a scrambled veggie quiz. Vickie Johnson had members write words for Fourth of July. Dee Rhodes was welcomed as a new member.
Elaine Harris will do the program next week. Nan Stoling will do a program in two weeks.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.