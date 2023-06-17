IOWA CITY, Iowa — This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees, including Caleb Pennington of Bradford, Pa., who will graduate with a degree in Public Digital Humanities.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Nicole Brown of James City, Pa. has been named to the spring 2023 chancellor’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.