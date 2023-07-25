YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Brandin Anderson of Weedville, Pa., majoring in Undetermined, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2023.
Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Allen of Bradford, Pa., graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering.
Some 4,800 degrees were conferred in the 2022-2023 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. RIT’s academic convocation celebration was held in May and featured remarks by Thomas Zurbuchen, astrophysicist and the longest continually serving associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate in NASA’s history.