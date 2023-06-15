LORETTO — Congratulations to the 753 Saint Francis University students named to the Spring 2023 President’s List or Dean’s Lists. To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Gracie Azzato of Kersey, Health Science PA, President’s List; Aaron Frey, Exercise Physiology, President’s List; DeAnna Kelley, CE-Early Childhood Education, President’s List; Logan Luchs, Biology, Dean’s List; Daniel Wimer, Health Science OT, Dean’s List, all of St. Marys; Logan Ruter, Health Science PA, President’s List; Shaelyn Black, Health Science PT, Dean’s List, all of Coudersport; Laryssa Webster, History, President’s List; Mary Bukowski, Business Administration, Dean’s List, all of Bradford; Alexandra Williams of Weedville, Health Science PA, President’s List; Kaelee Bresslin of Emporium, Health Science PA, Dean’s List; Karissa Holt of Brockway, Health Science PA, Dean’s List; Joseph Piccirillo of Brockport, Accounting, Dean’s List.