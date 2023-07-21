BURLINGTON, Vt. — Justin Feikls of Kane has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Feikls is currently enrolled in the Cybersecurity major.

Making the President’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor.

Tags

Local & Social