BURLINGTON, Vt. — Justin Feikls of Kane has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Feikls is currently enrolled in the Cybersecurity major.
Making the President’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor.