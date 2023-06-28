ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year:
Kent Carrier of Brockway, who is in the computational mathematics program; Justin Mishic of Kane, who is in the computer science program; Jon Mishic of Kane, who is in the computer science program; Kayden Miller of Ludlow, who is in the management information systems program; David Allen of Bradford, who is in the software engineering program; and Ryan Webb of Kane, who is in the software engineering program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
——————————
BEREA, Ohio — Taylor Emerson of Smethport, a graduate of Port Allegany Jr.-Sr. High School, majoring in early childhood education, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.