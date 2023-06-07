LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Students are Brennan Smith, 2024, Civil Engineering, of Kane; Maddie Kear, 2023, Mechanical Engineering, of St. Marys; and Maria Chiappelli, 2025, Business Analytics, of Weedville.
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Students at Pennsylvania Western University who have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
Local students include, From Bradford, Monica Callahan, Grace Dalton, Elizabeth Flores, Lindsay Grandinetti, Emily Keltz, Jaydn McCormick, Brianna Patterson, Hannah Schleicher, Katrina Weichmann, and Jacob Wilcox; Elizabeth Miller of Custer City; Miranda Crooks and Serena Smyntek, both of Gifford; from Kane, Aubri Haight, Sierra Pontious, MacKenzie Shrubb and Grace Tigani; Erin Stevens of Lewis Run; Macie Miller of Ludlow; Rachel Danielson of Mount Jewett; Darian Wineberg of Rew; from Smethport, August Cox, Connor Alfieri and Erin Herzog;
From Austin, Hannah Shaffer; Betty Hooftallen of Roulette; Kaylee Turk of Shinglehouse; from Byrnedale, Elizabeth Huber; Matthew Shimkanin of Harrison Valley; from Coudersport,
Taylor Brewer, Dana Dubots and Erika Goss; Abbey Gardiner and Jordan Piller, both of Duke Center; Marhea Unverdorben of Eldred; Reyn Lipinski Jones of Emporium; Mikayla Schott of Galeton; from Johnsonburg, Austin Green, Logan Krug, Gary Larner and Jennylin Yeager;
From Kersey, Jessica Decker, Madyson Dellaquila, Tami Geci, Jacob Kline, Alexis Mahoney, Kayla Mitchell, Dorrie Olay, Ryan Schauer and Julianna Schloder;
From Ridgway, Jacqueline Aiello, Emma Cobaugh, Autumn Edgar, Takoda Hammonds, Patricia Metlika and Britnee Thorwart;
From St. Marys, Jade Zuchowski, Alayna Shrefler; Robert Anderson, Chloe Bierley, Hunter Cashmer, Emma Delullo, Chloe Eckert, Lauren Eckert, Nichole Farley, Amarah Fullam, Anna Kamats, Mia Kline, Janelle Krug, Natalie Lenze, Davan Lion, Abigail Mattivi, Karly Park, Jessica Schloder, Emma Sidelinger, Kassandra Sorg, Marley Sorg, Joseph Lewis, Sarahann Tyler, Breanna Marconi and Sabella Sicheri, all of St. Marys; Sydney Barto, Brooke Belgin and Hannah Jamison, all of Sigel;
Kailyn Blake and Faith Smith of Weedville; Emily Disque, Caroline Fitch, Abbi Johnson and Abby Vinner, all of Wilcox; and Nathan Klink of Johnsonburg.
EAST STROUDSBURG — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Spring 2023 semester.
The students are Nathan Schuessler of Rixford and Shawn Walsh of Saint Marys.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time.