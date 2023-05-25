GROVE CITY — Hannah Taylor, a Biology major at Grove City College from Coudersport, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Taylor is a 2020 graduate of Coudersport Area Junior Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thaddeus Taylor (Cynthia) from Coudersport.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
YORK — Holden Reed of Ulysses, was graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music (Music Industry and Recording Technology Concentration).