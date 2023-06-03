YORK — Holden Cowburn of Ulysses, a Class of 2023 Music Industry and Recording Technology major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from your coverage area have made the dean’s list: Ethan Alexander and Morgan Auman of Weedville; Tyler Howes of Smethport; Harley Anderson, Michaela Quiggle and Skylar Sherry, all of Johnsonburg; Anna Anderson, Jessica Fox, Brennan Grady, Regan Johnson, Peyton Manion, Caleb Nuzzo, Kyle Stewart, and Megan Wells, all of Bradford; Reagan Austin, Michael Cannistraci, and Kaylee Rhinehart, all of Eldred; Allison Beimel, Kaylee Muccio, and Zachary Pistner, all of Kersey; Drew Benson of Port Allegany; Ryan Bille, Dillon Braun, Jena Casilio, Ryan Fritz, Sarah Heary, Alicia Kim, Allison Manning, Nathan Valentine, and Evan Zelinski, all of Saint Marys; Bryce Bizzak, Jacob Costanzo, Victoria Hallberg, Alena Horton, Chelsea Hunt, Kalen Johnson, and Alex Rezzelle all of Kane; Tianna Bowser of Coudersport; McKenzie Coder, Kelsey Heindl, Michaela Herzing, Erica DeLullo, Austin Erich, Shaylee Patterson, Ethan Kemmer, Eric Salberg, Neeva Skellen, and Carli Thomas, all of Ridgway; Andrew Geer of Mount Jewett; Lauren Jessup and Andrew Trunzo of Brockway; Madison Koza of James City; Jonathan Lent of Coudersport; Braden MacBeth and Madisyn Wolfe of Sigel; Schuyler Madison and Kailey Wells of Westfield; Mason Taylor of Roulette; Mariessa Watson of Austin; and William Webb of Turtlepoint.