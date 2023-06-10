NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, named 352 students to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Students earning this achievement are as follows:
Timothy Mulcahy of Bradford, who is majoring in Music Education and Music. Mulcahy is a graduate of Bradford Area High School; Emily Hipolito of Kane, is majoring in Biology and Molecular Biology. Hipolito is a graduate of Kane Area High School; Saige Heigel of Kersey, is majoring in Strategic Communication and Social Media. Heigel is a graduate of Saint Marys Area High School; Hunter Hoag of Kane, is majoring in Music. Hoag is a graduate of Kane Area High School.
The Westminster College Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University announced its Class of 2023 graduates. The following students earned degrees at the close of Susquehanna’s 165th academic year:
Ryland Lawton of Port Allegany, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and Claire Yates of Ridgway, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management.