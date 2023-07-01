JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The following SUNY Jamestown Community College full-time students earned Dean’s List honors for academic excellence during the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, a student must achieve a minimum GPA of 3.50 while enrolled in at least 12 degree credits.
Students include: Amanda Johnston, Shawn Lawton, Alexander Rodriguez and Khadijah Thomas of Bradford, Pa.; Derek Hittle of Coudersport, Pa.; Stephen Stefko of Duke Center, Pa.; Robyn London of East Otto; Jon Cook, David Dewyer and Regina Tkacik of Eldred, Pa.; Julia Grandinetti of Gifford, Pa.; Casey Mabes and Samantha Streicher of Kane, Pa.; Michael Burgeson of Mount Jewett, Pa.; Eric Button of Port Allegany, Pa.; Bailey Lundmark of Russell, Pa.; and Megan Johnson and Aubrey Nichols of Sheffield, Pa.