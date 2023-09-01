PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany High School Class of 1973 reunited this summer for the 50th anniversary of its high school graduation.
The two-day event began with a gathering at the Port Allegany Moose Family Lodge for the Class of ’73, followed by the school’s 70s Reunion held at the Veterans Memorial Inc. for those graduating between 1970 and 1979. Mistress of ceremonies was Kimball Nelson. Music was provided by Karizma, Barb Headley and John Meade. The 70s Reunion, meeting next in 2028, collected money to donate to the Port Allegany Community Park Pool.