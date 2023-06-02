WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2023. Students take classes at one of over 20 different instructional locations.
The Dean’s List recognizes the academic achievements of students who remained in good academic standing and earned a 3.0 GPA or greater during the Spring 2023 term. This outstanding scholarship contributes to the high reputation for excellence at NPRC.
Student’s who achieved Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 include: Fantasia Dourado, Olivia Gloss and Bryan Meade from Emporium; Shanda Kelsch and Aaron Weinkauf from St. Marys; Amanda Conklin and Alexander Johnson of Bradford; and Alicia Gingrich of Galeton.
A complete list of Dean’s List students for the Spring 2023 term can be found at https://regionalcollegepa.org/nprc-announces-deans-list-for-spring-2023/.