The president of the MOUNT JEWETT 2 KINZUA BRIDGE (MJ2KB) TRAIL CLUB reminds members that today at 7 p.m. the next trail club meeting. As it is starting to get dark (and cooler) a little earlier now, we will meet in the back room of the Mount Jewett Library.
We will be making plans for our upcoming event, Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year celebration to be held Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KInzua Bridge State Park, near the Skywalk. We will have guest speakers and some light snacks, so hope to see you all there.
The next Fundraiser (Big Event) will be the weekend of Sept. 16, again, near the Skywalk. We will need to discuss this fundraiser, and hopefully come up with some volunteers to make this event a success.
If you are one of our “adopt a trail” participants and need to get your paperwork signed or membership returned to Theresa, please do so as we would like to complete the “Adopta a Section of Trail” map and recognize your section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail. Remember, the waiver we ask you to sign is for your protection; if you are an active member and have your waiver signed, you are protected under the club’s insurance, should anything happen to you while out on the trail.
I hope to see you at the meeting.