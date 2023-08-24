Kay Hurley was recently recognized as an Honorary Life Member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for reaching her 50th year of membership.
Hurley is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, where she received a master’s degree in counseling psychology. She is also a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
During her career she worked as a teacher, counselor and program manager at the Bradford Area School District, the Everywoman Opportunity Center and The Guidance Center. As a member of the Bradford Branch of AAUW, Hurley has served in many leadership roles, including president, co-president, secretary and program co-chair and has served on numerous committees. Currently serving as its legislative chair, the branch has benefited from Hurley keeping members informed on issues, laws and policies that relate to gender equity, economic security, educational opportunities and voting rights at the national, state and local levels.
In 1995, Hurley was the recipient of the Outstanding Woman of the Year Award.
Asked what she enjoyed most about her AAUW involvement, she said, “I am constantly inspired by my fellow members. My skills have grown through the various roles I have played.”
Hurley resides in Bradford. Her husband Bob recently passed away. She has two children, Jonathan Schierer and Gregory Schierer, and six stepchildren as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.