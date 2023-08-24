CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — Family from across the region — and country — traveled to Cattaraugus on Aug. 19 to surprise former Johnsonburg resident Richard Hinman on his 90th birthday.
Hinman grew up in Salamanca with his older sister, Dorothy, and younger brother, Robert. He moved to Johnsonburg in the early 1970s, where he continued his career as a railroad welder until his retirement in 1993. After his two youngest kids graduated from Johnsonburg Area High School, Hinman and his then wife, Rose, moved to a community just north of Tampa, Fla., where he resides today.
Among the immediate family members to plan and attend the surprise party were his eldest son, Randy Hinman of Richmond, Va.; his oldest daughter, Christine Terhune of Little Valley, and son Rick Hinman of Salamanca. Also taking part were his youngest son, Michael Hinman of New York City, and his youngest daughter, Renee Jovenitti, who lives in Johnsonburg.