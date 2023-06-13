MANSFIELD — More than 100 students have been named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
Among the students named to the list were: MacKenzie Morris of Gaines, Thomas Powell of Coudersport and Caden Roys of Port Allegany.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and earn a 4.0 GPA.
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University celebrated over 800 graduates from the Class of 2023 on May 14, 2023, including Maddie Kear from St. Marys.
LOCK HAVEN — The Dean’s List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, prepared at the end of each semester, recognizes those students who have achieved academic distinction.
Students who were named to the Dean’s List include: Alex Barton, of Eldred; Zachary Bundy, of Ridgway; Mary Jo Cheatle and Tyler Dilley, both of Saint Marys; Zachary Cole, of Lewis Run; Samantha Crum, of Johnsonburg; Allison Dezanet, of Kersey; Emma Ely, of Kane; Leah Faulkner, of Bradford; Trent Fowler, of Coudersport; Dylan Gnan, of Saint Marys, Ryan Miller, of Bradford, Alex Ross, of Saint Marys, Gina Salvaggio, of Saint Marys, Carter Stedman, of Shinglehouse, Jenni Straub, of Saint Marys, Colton Swanson, of Bradford, and Kaylee VanWhy, of Coudersport.
The Dean’s List honor recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work during the Spring 2023 semester.
MANSFIELD — More than 340 students have been named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
Among those named to the Dean’s List were: Abbie Cady, of Ulysses; Brett Chilson, of Port Allegany; Stella Fink, of Coudersport; Katherine Kulish, of Sabinsville; Calvin Moore, of Wilcox; Seth Neal and Jackson Pritchard, both of Westfield; Ryleigh Rachiele, of Galeton; and Haydn Yeager, of Ridgway.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and earn a 3.5 GPA.
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg congratulates the nearly 2,000 students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester. The following local students were honored: Chloe Goodwill from Smethport, Andrew Kane from Bradford, Richard Phillips from Port Allegany, Holly Vincent from Shinglehouse and Kylie Welsh from Austin.
ALLIANCE, Ohio — The University of Mount Union has announced that April George, of Cross Fork, Pa., has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.