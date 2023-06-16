TOPS 16
The weekly meeting of TOPS 16 was held Wednesday by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song “Must attend meeting” was sung. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 13 members, 2 members staying the same, 2 were excused.
The best loser in waiting was Theresa Bond. Officers of the week were Vickie Johnson and Dianna Lewis. The best loser of the week was Barb Smead. The fruit to try is pineapple, the veggie is onions, food to avoid is brownies, the nickelodeon was candy. Jeanne Lowe won the food chart.
Nan Stoling gave the secretary’s report. Fashion tip was given by Dianna Lewis, Smile was given by Jessie Skillman, joke by Jean Miller, household tip by Chris McCracken.
Members decided on pizza & salad for the picnic to be on Aug. 16. Cards were signed for sick members. Jeanne Lowe read a poem about freedom is not free written by a veteran for Flag Day. Chris McCracken explained the exercises she used to strength her legs for knee replacement. Nan Stoling led the members in exercise.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.