The following local students were among those who received their degrees from Commonwealth University in May: Darryn Agosti of Weedville, Brandi Beimel of St. Marys, Janet Beimel of Kersey, Zachary Bundy of Ridgway (magna cum laude), Samantha Crum of Johnsonburg (cum laude), Tyler Dilley of St. Marys, (magna cum laude), Ellie Flynn of Kersey, Trent Fowler of Coudersport, Mackenzie Kaplan of Bradford (summa cum laude), Georgianna Leete of Coudersport, Marissa Merritt of Kersey, Calvin Moore of Wilcox (cum laude), Thomas Powell of Coudersport, Garrett Rees of Austin, Alex Ross of St. Marys (magna cum laude), Dane Sevinsky of Coudersport (summa cum laude), Alicia Sherman of Westfield, Kayla Shutters of Weedville (magna cum laude), Jonathan Shuttleworth of St. Marys, Kali Smith of St. Marys, David Talkington of Port Allegany and Tyler Thompson of Bradford (summa cum laude).
