TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Aug. 30, by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song, “The more we get together,” was sung. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 16 members; three members stayed the same. There was a 13 lb. loss. The best loser of the week was Virginia. The best loser in waiting and officer of the week was Barb Smead.
The fruit to try is peaches, the veggie is cucumbers, and the food to avoid is all white flour. The nickelodeon was fried food. The food chart was won by Barb Smead.
The smile was given by Jessie Skillman, joke by Jeanne Lowe, household tip by Chris McCracken, inspiration by Elaine Harris and the fashion tip by Dianna Lewis.
Nan Stoling gave the secretary’s report. A new contest will begin next week. Members were given the rules.
The Christmas party options were also discussed. Next week will be a business meeting and members were asked to bring their TOPS magazine.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.
TOPS #16 meets every Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church. Weigh-ins start at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 1 p.m. All are welcome.