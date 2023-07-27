Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Bradford met on Tuesday at noon at Afterwords.
Kiwanian and guest speaker, Pat Ryan shared heartwarming stories, interesting facts and fun tales about the McKean County Special Olympics.
Special Olympians take part in various activities throughout the year, including bowling, horseback riding, track and field and swimming.
McKean County’s Special Olympians, who have intellectual and/or physical disabilities, range in age from 5 to 75 years old. The organization is run completely by volunteers, and is supported by donations from organizations and individuals. The purpose of the Special Olympics is to bring the fun of sports to all of the athletes. Athletes come from all five school districts in McKean County, as well as Evergreen Elm, Futures and Beacon Light participants.
This year’s summer games which were to be held in State College were canceled because of the lingering smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
Anthony Clancy, a hardworking, dedicated and fiercely competitive athlete, shared the podium with Pat and the two of them regaled us with stories of local and statewide competitions. Anthony’s favorite sport to participate in is basketball. He can beat Pat in the game anytime!
Pat’s slideshow showed many local athletes competing in their favorite activities over the past few years.
Volunteers and donations are always welcome to help support the athletes in their endeavors.
Next week’s meeting will be held at noon at Afterwords.