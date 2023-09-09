TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held Sept. 6, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church at 54 East Corydon St.
The meeting was called to order by Leader Vickie Johnson with the TOPS Pledge.
Weight recorder Carole VanSickle and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 15 members with a loss of 16 pounds, one staying the same. One member was excused and one was reminded to keep a good chart.
Best Loser of the week is Smead, Best Loser in waiting and Officer is Virginia.
The food to avoid for next week is pasta. The vegetable is cauliflower and the fruit is bananas.
Household hint by Chris McCracken, inspiration by Elaine Harris and joke by Jeanne Lowe.
The secretary’s report was by Nan Stoling. The smile was by Jessie Skillman. The birthday gift was won by Elaine Harris.
The monthly for August was four eligible with a loss of 15 pounds and Best Loser was Vickie Johnson.
The Food chart was won by Smead.
The program was a scramble word, “autumn.”
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS Prayer.