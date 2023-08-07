Mount Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club
The Mount Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club discussed setting up a table to sell t-shirts at the Mount Jewett trailhead during the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, where the club’s president, Carolyn Stroup, and her husband Ken will be reigning as king and queen.
T-shirts were sold on the day of the half marathon race by Ron, Theresa and Frank, and Lisa has volunteered to sell them Sunday morning, with Carolyn’s help. That leaves Saturday during the day and Friday evening if anyone wants to set up. Let Carolyn know.
Aug. 13 are the races starting at 8 a.m. from the Mount Jewett parking lot and running/walking out toward the state park. Logan will take the golf cart with a trailer out to the turn around point to unload a table and bottles of water for the racers. He will leave the equipment shed at 7 a.m.
On Aug. 17, the Stroups will be attending the Kane Garden Club’s picnic at the KBSP, and will give the ladies a short ride on the trail and talk about planting native flowers somewhere on the trail — they would like to help, even if it’s just donating seeds or plants.
The club received a check from Georgia-Pacific — Mount Jewett MDF plant in the amount of $500.
The next trail club meeting will be Aug. 24 at the Hacker Street Pavilion at 7 p.m., unless the weather does not cooperate, then we will meet at the Mount Jewett Library.