TOPS 16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on June 7,2023 by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song “The more we get together” was sung. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 14 members with a loss of 12.8 pounds, and 1 member staying the same, 1 was excused.
The best loser in waiting and Officer of the week was Barb Smead. There was no best loser of the week. The fruit to try is plums, the veggie is cauliflower, food to avoid is cheese, the nickelodeon was sweet breads. Jennie Young won the sticker contest. Elaine Harris will present a new contest next week.
Nan Stoling gave the secretary’s report. Liz Tanner won the food chart.
Smile was given by Jessie Skillman, inspiration given by Elaine Harris, joke by Jean Miller, household tip by Chris McCracken.
The rally will be held Sat. 6/24 at the Lewis Run Firehall. The picnic will be on Aug 16. More details will be decided later. Election of officers was held. The current officers will continue next year. Members decided to continue the bingo contest.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.